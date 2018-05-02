Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Two Plum High School students earn Eagle Scout honors for projects at church

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 7:45 p.m.
Plum High School students Burke Izzo, left, and Jonathan Hiener of Boy Scout Troop 899 celebrate their Eagle Scout honors with Father John McKenna of St. Januarius Church in Plum.
Submitted
Plum High School students Burke Izzo, left, and Jonathan Hiener of Boy Scout Troop 899 celebrate their Eagle Scout honors with Father John McKenna of St. Januarius Church in Plum.
Plum High School senior Jonathan Hiener's Eagle Scout project was the flagpole erected at St. Januarius Chruch in Plum.
submitted
Plum High School senior Jonathan Hiener's Eagle Scout project was the flagpole erected at St. Januarius Chruch in Plum.
This memorial at St. Januarius Church in Plum was the Eagle Scout project of Boy Scout Troop 899's Burke Izzo.
Submitted
This memorial at St. Januarius Church in Plum was the Eagle Scout project of Boy Scout Troop 899's Burke Izzo.

Updated 9 hours ago

Plum High School junior Burke Izzo and senior Jonathan Heiner recently earned Eagle Scout honors for their projects at St. Januarius Church.

Both are from Boy Scout Troop 899 and have been involved in scouts for years.

Heiner, 18, erected a flagpole at the church in the borough's Renton neighborhood. Burke, 17, made a memorial dedicated in memory of “the unborn and all the innocents.”

They celebrated their accomplishments last month at the church.

Heiner's parents are Lou and Michele Hiener of Plum. Burke's parents are Aurick Izzo of Plum and Nicole O'Bryon of Irwin.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me