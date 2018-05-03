Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum concert fundraiser will benefit Irwin girl diagnosed with leukemia

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 5:54 p.m.
Above, Dan Lauritzen, bass player and singer with Knuckle Monster.
Submitted photo
Above, Dan Lauritzen, bass player and singer with Knuckle Monster.

Updated 2 hours ago

For the seventh year in a row, the brother of Conrad Guentzel will organize a benefit concert in his brother's memory.

"Conrad's Concert VII" will be May 12 at Zander's Sports Bar in Plum, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the family of a 2-year-old Irwin girl who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature DJ Bill Ballas and performances by solo acoustic guitarist John Petrarca, and local bands Knuckle Monster and Neutral Loss.

Below, video of Knuckle Monster performing at a previous benefit show:

Below, video of Neutral Loss performing a Led Zeppelin medley:

Tickets are $15.

The evening will also include raffles and prize giveaways.

Guenzel died in 2010, and the concerts are organized by his other Chris.

For those unable to attend the concert, or who wish to purchase advance tickets, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

Zander's is at 951 Old Frankstown Road in Plum.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me