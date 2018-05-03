Plum concert fundraiser will benefit Irwin girl diagnosed with leukemia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the seventh year in a row, the brother of Conrad Guentzel will organize a benefit concert in his brother's memory.

"Conrad's Concert VII" will be May 12 at Zander's Sports Bar in Plum, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the family of a 2-year-old Irwin girl who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature DJ Bill Ballas and performances by solo acoustic guitarist John Petrarca, and local bands Knuckle Monster and Neutral Loss.

Below, video of Knuckle Monster performing at a previous benefit show:

Below, video of Neutral Loss performing a Led Zeppelin medley:

Tickets are $15.

The evening will also include raffles and prize giveaways.

Guenzel died in 2010, and the concerts are organized by his other Chris.

For those unable to attend the concert, or who wish to purchase advance tickets, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

Zander's is at 951 Old Frankstown Road in Plum.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.