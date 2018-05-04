Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Riverview language teacher earns University of Pittsburgh scholarship

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, May 4, 2018, 6:36 p.m.
Riverview Junior Senior High School Language Teacher Lee Hedderman
Submitted
Riverview Junior Senior High School Language Teacher Lee Hedderman
Riverview Junior Senior High School Language Teacher Lee Hedderman helps junior Clay Solares.
Submitted
Riverview Junior Senior High School Language Teacher Lee Hedderman helps junior Clay Solares.

Updated 2 hours ago

Riverview Junior Senior High School language teacher Lee Hedderman recently received the University of Pittsburgh's Laughlin Endowed Scholarship.

He was recognized at Pitt's 42nd annual honors convocation at the Carnegie Music Hall, where they paid tribute to the achievements of both students and faculty members at the university.

Hedderman's honor was for his academic writing and research in preparation for his final year in the doctor of education program. His doctorate is with a concentration in language, literacy and culture.

“It makes me feel really appreciated as a foreign language teacher,” Hedderman said. “It makes me feel what I am studying and what I'm researching is really important in the classroom.”

Hedderman, 31, of Plum teaches French and English as a second language at Riverview. He uses digital literacy, a project-based learning system that uses text with audio, video and photos.

“What I'm doing is very hands on with the students,” he said. “It makes them feel like they have a voice. Students are able to choose which media they want and incorporate it themselves. They still use the traditional forms of writing and add their personal touch to it. It's very engaging, and the research says it also fosters intrinsic motivation to learn a language besides just for earning a grade.”

The scholarship is $5,000. Hedderman's expected to graduate May 2019.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me