Riverview language teacher earns University of Pittsburgh scholarship

Riverview Junior Senior High School language teacher Lee Hedderman recently received the University of Pittsburgh's Laughlin Endowed Scholarship.

He was recognized at Pitt's 42nd annual honors convocation at the Carnegie Music Hall, where they paid tribute to the achievements of both students and faculty members at the university.

Hedderman's honor was for his academic writing and research in preparation for his final year in the doctor of education program. His doctorate is with a concentration in language, literacy and culture.

“It makes me feel really appreciated as a foreign language teacher,” Hedderman said. “It makes me feel what I am studying and what I'm researching is really important in the classroom.”

Hedderman, 31, of Plum teaches French and English as a second language at Riverview. He uses digital literacy, a project-based learning system that uses text with audio, video and photos.

“What I'm doing is very hands on with the students,” he said. “It makes them feel like they have a voice. Students are able to choose which media they want and incorporate it themselves. They still use the traditional forms of writing and add their personal touch to it. It's very engaging, and the research says it also fosters intrinsic motivation to learn a language besides just for earning a grade.”

The scholarship is $5,000. Hedderman's expected to graduate May 2019.

