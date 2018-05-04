Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Oakmont elementary students raise money for library through read-a-thon

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, May 4, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
Sophie Yahnke is a dedicated reader and one of the youngest supporters of the Oakmont Carnegie Library.

When the opportunity came for the 8-year-old resident and her fellow Tenth Street Elementary second graders to help its programs, she took it.

The 44 students raised a total of $2,875 through a read-a-thon in March. Sophie said. Sophie read 68 books, the most in her class.

“I wanted to read the most books, and figured I should because I wanted to raise a lot of money for the library.” Sophie said. “I just like it because of all the books there and people have an opportunity to read them. Everybody got a chance to read and raise money.”

Shaunie Santiago, 8, read 20 books and had a good time throughout the event.

“It was really fun and we got to participate,” she said. “I liked reading all the books. (The library's great) because you get to do fun activities and read books that you haven't read. Some people don't have a lot of money, and if you don't have a lot of money sometimes you can't do as much things as other people can do.”

The students presented the check to library director Beth Mellor and children's librarian Karen Crowell Friday during the Riverview School District's Give Back Day.

“It just shows a level of community support you don't find in other places, and the kids are great,” Mellor said. “We start them out in Book Buddies before they're in preschool, and that just continues up through the school.”

Book Buddies is one of the library's storytime programs for kids. Give Back Day is the annual event in which district students participate in different activities to support Oakmont and Verona boroughs. More information about the library is available by calling 412-828-9532.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

