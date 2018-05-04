Draft report of Oakmont's pedestrian transportation plan to be revealed this month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Environmental Planning and Design officials plan to reveal a draft report of Oakmont's pedestrian transportation plan this month.

A meeting is slated for 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 15 at the Oakmont Carnegie Library, 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

Project Manager Carolyn Yagle said they will highlight findings during a presentation and take questions from residents afterward.

“This is a draft set of recommendations for both policy and project ideas enhancing the quality of life in the borough,” Yagle said. “Some of the improvements have the opportunity to be realized within a very short amount of time, and others will likely require longer term capital planning.”

She declined to disclose any of the suggestions prior to the meeting.

“This is an opportunity to get the great and realistic ideas down and figure out how to work toward realizing them,” she said. “It's rooted in safety and wellness.”

The firm's work includes things such as identifying where and when most people walk in the borough, what areas need sidewalks, and tracking which intersections most need improvements to make them safer for pedestrians.

A survey was conducted January through the first week of March to gather ideas and concerns from the public on ways to improve safety and the experience of walking within Oakmont. They received 358 responses.

The plan is being paid for through an $11,000 grant from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health's WalkWorks program, and $10,000 from a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recreation program.

People unable to attend the May 15 session will have an opportunity to have their voices heard.

Information about the plan will be posted on the borough's website after the meeting, including a link people can use to submit more comments through May 23.

The final report will be submitted to the borough in June.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.