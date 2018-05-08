Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Events going on this week in Plum and Oakmont

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 8:39 p.m.
Plum Community Library
Michael DiVittorio
Plum Community Library

What's going on in Plum and Oakmont this week?

Here are some of the happenings:

• The Plum Community Library hosts Preschool Pals, a storytime for children ages 3-5, 11-11:45 a.m. Wednesday at 445 Center New Texas Road.

There will be stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited.

• Plum's Life Writers will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the library. Join the group and work on writing stories of your life.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information about Plum library programs.

• Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts author Peter Stark 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

He will be talking about his latest book, “Young Washington: How Wilderness and War Forged America's Founding Father.”The book is a deep dive into the life and mind of George Washington. The event is free no registration is required.

• Tai chi with Jeri McCutcheon is slated for 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Oakmont library.

The class is designed for beginners and to increase energy, reduce stress, improve balance and refine posture. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and flat sole shoes.

• Who's Bad, the ultimate Michael Jackson experience, will perform 7:30 Friday and Saturday at the Oaks Theater, 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont.

Tickets range from $27.50 to $35.50 and are available online or by calling 888-718-4253.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

