Plum/Oakmont

Oakmont set to pave 10 streets — and an alley — this season

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 4:48 p.m.

Oakmont officials plan to spend more than $460,000 to pave 10 streets and an alley this year.

The proposed paving list, which is expected to be approved and put out for bid during Oakmont's May 21 voting meeting, includes the following roads: 12th Street, 13th Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, Commons Drive, Ironwood Way, Ann Street, Crystal Drive, Cedar Way, View Street, Gum Way and Seventh Street.

Borough Engineer Amber Yon of Senate Engineering estimated the project will cost $464,000. Council had budgeted about $350,000 for paving this year.

Councilman Tim Favo proposed adding the $120,000 needed to get everything done instead of cutting from the list.

“If I can find a dollar and put it into paving I'm going to do it,” he said. “All streets could use paving. It's like putting a jigsaw puzzle together and trying to be fair.”

Additional borough funding sources include an account that's been idle, and savings from a waterproofing project for the administration building that came in under budget.

Council discussed paving Maple Street last month, but it was moved to a “future” list along with Allegheny Avenue, 14th Street and Greer Way.

Favo said the borough is also working on a deal with the Oakmont Water Authority to pave California Avenue.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

