Plum/Oakmont

Plum Community Center director calls it a career after 32 years of service

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Nina Segelson, Plum Community Center director, plans to retire in June after 32 years of service. She talked with Ray Pivirotto at the center's monthly Birthday Party May 16.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Nina Segelson is calling it a career after 32 years at the Plum Community Center.

“It was a wonderful job,” she said. “I got to work with wonderful people and work in my own community. It is time to pursue other interests. I have two new grandchildren in Florida and I intend to spend more time with them.”

Segelson, who said age is a state of mind and declined to give a number, joined the center after being out of the workforce a few years raising her two children and helping her grandmother.

She was hired as a part-time program coordinator in January 1986 and succeeded Gloria Schultz as director in 1988.

“When this opportunity came up, only a half mile from my children's school, I could not pass it up,” she said. “It seemed to fit in with my background and interests and enabled me to still be involved with the children's school and activities, especially when it was just part-time to start. I've been happy to do it, and to think I've made a difference in anyone's life would be good to think.”

Information and referral specialist Earlene Wolfe was hired by the center July 1986. She said she shared duties with Segelson as director for a few years after Schultz departed.

Wolfe's focus was on senior services and helping them with insurance coverage, transportation and other matters; Segelson handled contracts, programs and coordinated with other organizations.

“What I didn't think of she did and vice versa,” Wolfe said. “We depended on each other. It was a great job with great people and volunteers.”

Around 500 people used the center annually in the 1980s. Membership bumped up to the 800's the next decade and there are approximately 2,000 registered seniors today.

“I think we've grown because our community has grown,” Wolfe said.

The center itself grew with expansions in 1999 and 2012. A conference room, fitness center and large kitchen were among those projects.

Segelson also published a book during her time at the center called “Barns, Barking, and Boney Piles.”

It's a collection of stories about the villages of Plum told by residents, and was published by Rogers and DeTurck Printing in 2005. A few copies remain on Amazon .

Segelson's retirement was mentioned at a recent council meeting. Borough officials commended the director for her decades of service.

“As an administrator, I will miss working with her,” borough manager Michael Thomas said. “On a personal level, I've enjoyed her friendship and she's been a fantastic asset to the community for years.”

Segelson plans to remain active at the center and volunteer on occasion. She participates in its fitness programs and book club.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

