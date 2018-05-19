Plum seeks state's help to improve Renton Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Renton Park in Plum might receive some recreational facility upgrades thanks to some state funding.

The borough plans to seek $75,000 to $100,000 via the Commonwealth Financing Authority's Greenways, Trails and Recreation program.

Projects eligible for the grant involve development, rehabilitation and improvements to public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails and river conservation, according to the state's website .

Borough Assistant Manager Dave Soboslay said the scope of work has not been determined.

“We're still working on the grant application,” he said. “The hope is to provide upgrades to Renton Park as we hope to do for all borough parks.”

Renton Park is off Walnut Street. It has a basketball court, baseball/softball field, a playground and pavilion.

Buildings and grounds Supervisor Joe Fischetti likened the park to a neighborhood playground compared with the larger and more-used Larry Mills Park off O'Block Road and Plum Creek Park across from the borough building.

He said the Renton amenities were “usable” and could benefit from an upgrade.

“We're looking to redesign the park,” Fischetti said. “Clean up the pavilion area, change the play structures and put them all in one place, post new signage up. It needs new basketball hoops. The asphalt needs redone. We're trying to make all of the parks more uniform and mimic each other more.”

Council unanimously authorized the grant application May 14.

The deadline to apply for the grant is the end of the month. It could be awarded late summer or early fall.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.