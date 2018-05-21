Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Bird talks and fitness classes among things to do in Plum and Oakmont this week.

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, May 21, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
The acoustic sounds of John Maione and Rusty Libertore will welcome guests Wednesday at the Oaks Theater for another session in the lecture series presented by Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and Wishful Wednesday Productions of Oakmont.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Wondering what's going on in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here are some of the happenings:

• The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and Wishful Wednesday Productions present “Native Plants & Backyard Habitats” 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oaks Theater, 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont

It is the fourth session in the lecture series. Roxanne Swan from the Society will discuss native plants and habitats to the area's birds and wildlife.

Opening the show will be the acoustic sounds of John Maione and Rusty Liberatore from 7-8 p.m. Photography from Annette Devinney highlighting the bald eagle nesting pairs will be featured as well.

Tickets range between $15-$20 and are available via the Oaks' website or by calling 888-718-4253.

• Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts Gentle Yoga with instructor Cora Fetchko 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

The program is suitable for all levels and no registration is necessary.

• Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height's Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is from 6:15-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library. The dance fitness class is designed to keep people of all skill levels moving. No registration is required.

All Oakmont library programs are free. Call 412-828-9532 for more information.

• Plum Community Library hosts a computer tune-up class 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 445 Center New Texas Road.

Instructor Rob Porter will discuss viruses, how they get into a system and ways to protect you machine.

Call 412-798-7323 to register. Space is limited.

• Plum Community Center hosts line dancing 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 499 Center New Texas Road.

Cost is $3. Call 412-795-2330 for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @MikeJdiVittorio.

