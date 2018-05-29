Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Plum-native teen moving on to state finals in National American Miss Pageant

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Gabrielle M. Boulis
Submitted
Gabrielle M. Boulis

Updated 15 hours ago

A Plum-native teenager is moving on to the state finals of the National American Miss Pageant in August.

Gabrielle M. Boulis, 17, an eleventh grade student at Chartiers Valley High School in Bridgeville, will compete in the 16-18 age group against other girls from the state to become Miss Pennsylvania Teen. If she wins, she will compete in California to become 2018's National American Miss.

Winners of the state competition in Harrisburg receive a $1,000 cash award, a crown and banner, a bouquet of roses and a paid-for trip to California with a tour of Hollywood and tickets to Disneyland.

Boulis' activities include singing, dancing, acting, theater, painting, and track and field. She excels academically with high honors. She is the daughter of Angel Skulos-Boulis and Markell Boulis.

The state competition is held Aug. 12 and 13.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

