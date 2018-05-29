Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Fitness activities and flying saucer discussions among events in Oakmont and Plum

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, May 29, 2018
The Oakmont Carnegie Library
The Oakmont Carnegie Library

What's going on this week in Oakmont and Plum?

Here are some activities to try:

• Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts Gentle Yoga with instructor Cora Fetchko 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

The program is suitable for all levels and no registration is necessary.

• Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height's Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is from 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library. The dance fitness class is designed to keep people of all skill levels moving. No registration is required.

• A beginners tai chi class is set for 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Oakmont library. Instructor Jeri McCutcheon designed the program to help increase energy, reduce stress, improve balance and eliminate mental hurdles to start exercising.

• Thursday is the last day to visit the Riverview Junior Senior art exhibit at the Oakmont library. The students' work was on display throughout the month. Students were taught by Glen Garrison. Their work featured a variety of subjects.

All Oakmont library programs are free. Call 412-828-9532 for more information.

• Local entrepreneur Fred Findley will discuss flying saucers, visitors from other planets and other theories 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Oaks Theater at 310 Allegheny River Blvd.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $20 and are available at theoakstheater.com/events or by calling 888-718-4253.

• Plum Community Center hosts free line dancing classes at 9:30 and 10 a.m. Thursday at.

• Bingo is set for 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the community center. Each card is 75 cents.

• Yoga with Leslie Hlozek is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday at the community center. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing.

Call 412-795-2330 for more information about center activities.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

