Plum/Oakmont

Top five most expensive houses for sale in Oakmont

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, June 1, 2018, 2:59 p.m.
This is the most expensive house listed for sale in Oakmont on Zillow.com.
There are 58 homes for sale in Oakmont, according to Zillow.com .

Here are the five most expensive.

1. 907 Woodland Ave., 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms: $995,000. The price dropped from $1.05 million on March 5.

2. 314 Eighth St., 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms: $849,000. It was listed for sale May 17.

3. 821 11th St., 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms: $747,000. The price dropped from $774,000 on May 31.

4. 839 12th St., 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms: $599,000. It was listed for sale May 2.

5. 830 Washtington Ave., 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms: $565,000. The price was raised from $545,000 on March 13.

