Amazing Yoga Oakmont preparing for second annual Summer Solstice Spectacular

When: Street closed 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 21, yoga from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

Event: Second annual Summer Solstice Spectacular, yoga in the street in Oakmont

An Oakmont business will have people stretching, swaying with music playing as they'll be doing yoga in the street for Alzheimer's research.

The second annual Summer Solstice Spectacular is scheduled for June 21 along the 600 block of Allegheny River Blvd.

The road will be blocked off from 7-8:30 p.m. with yoga from 7:15-8:15 p.m.

It is presented by Amazing Yoga Oakmont. Proceeds go toward the Joseph A. Massaro Alzheimer's Research Fund.

Owner and instructor Sarah Hummel said 92 people participated last year and raised approximately $1,800. The fundraising goal this year is $2,000.

“The money goes directly to research and this is a foundation we trust, which is why we chose it,” Hummel said. “I got really emotional doing it. I was humbled by how supportive the community was and supported not only us, but those struggling with Alzheimer's. We felt very connected to the community.”

Participants should check in at the studio at 636 Allegheny River Blvd. They are encouraged to bring their own mats. Some mats will be available.

There is a suggested $20 donation for the class, but any amount is welcome. Nearby businesses Oakmont Skin Care, What's Cooking at Casey's, Fine Wine and Good Spirits and Traditions of Oakmont will be open that evening and supporting the event.

Carolyn Massaro established the research fund in September 2013 as a way for her family to honor her husband, Joe, who had the disease for several years.

More information about the fund and how to donate is available online at pittsburghfoundation.org/Massaro .

