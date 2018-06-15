Pivik Elementary in Plum seeks $90K grant to make playground ADA accessible

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pivik Elementary School Principal Kristen Gestrich said she hopes her Plum students start next school year off with a bang and all playing together.

She has applied for a $90,000 Build it With KaBOOM! grant with the assistance of Habitat for Humanity's Allegheny Valley affiliate.

The funds, should they be approved at the end of the month, will be used to build an addition to the school's playground with ADA compliant equipment and other specialized amenities.

“Our goal is to expand our current playground to include more inclusive play equipment, meeting the needs of both our special education students and those with any physical or sensory issues,” Gestrich said. “It is a competitive grant so we're certainly not guaranteed to be awarded this grant. Our goal is to be able to work with local community members and businesses and do this as a community build.”

KaBOOM! is a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., dedicated to bringing balanced and active play into the daily lives of children, particularly those growing up in poverty in America. They have built several playgrounds in Mon Valley communities since 2007.

The charity will present Plum's case to its funding partners and reply to Plum School District within the next few weeks.

Planning would start in the summer and construction in the fall if all goes well.

“We're excited the application has been submitted to KaBOOM!,” Habitat for Humanity of Allegheny Valley Director John Tamiggi said. “We have spelled out a vision that works to engage all students and members of the community to an inclusive playground. ... We are utilizing the playground as a component for a universal language of play.”

Tamiggi said more details could be released after this month.

“Nothing has been officially identified,” he said. “That will organically come out in the wash when we have those planning meetings.”

Pivik's playground was built about six years ago and is still in good condition.

Gestrich said she remains cautiously optimistic about the application results, and that the school plans to add to the playground regardless so all students can play together, and because of increased enrollment due to redistricting.

Plum will close Regency Park Elementary and change its remaining three elementary schools from K-6 to K-4 next school year.

That boosts Pivik's student population from 600 to a projected 750.

Habitat for Humanity got involved by happenstance. Tamiggi's sister, Jennifer Evans, is a Pivik kindergarten teacher.

Tamiggi said the two talked one day about the school forming a committee to improve the playground, and he happened to be in talks with KaBOOM! about a different project.

“The stars more or less aligned,” Tamiggi said. “It just seemed like a wonderful fit, and we're optimistic.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367.