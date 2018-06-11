Allegheny County crews to start paving project along Universal Road in Penn Hills and Plum Tuesday morning
An Allegheny County paving project along Universal Road in the Penn Hills and Plum area is expected to begin Tuesday morning.
County Public Works Director Stephen G. Shanley said crews plan to repair about a three-mile stretch between Unity Trestle Road and North Josyln Drive within the next two to three weeks.
“We will start between 6 and 7 a.m., preparing our equipment, setting up traffic control patterns, and then beginning operations,” he said. “ We will work eight-hour days, but we might extend operations to complete certain paving tasks, such as base repair, scratch course, or paving of a certain section of road. Weather also will be a factor in planning our daily operations.”
Paving will start at the Unity Trestle intersection. Flaggers will be around work zones to help direct traffic. Total project costs have not yet been determined.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.