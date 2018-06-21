Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Montessori school in Plum closing after four decades

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
Dorothy and Don Lamuth have owned and operated four Montessori schools in the area since the 1970's, Penn Hills, Murrysville, Monroeville and Plum. The Plum is the last of the four locations to remain open. However the Lamuth's will be closing it this year. Dorothy and Don remove one of the signs from the exterior of the building. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Dorothy and Don Lamuth have owned and operated four Montessori schools in the area since the 1970's, Penn Hills, Murrysville, Monroeville and Plum. The Plum is the last of the four locations to remain open. However the Lamuth's will be closing it this year. Dorothy and Don remove one of the signs from the exterior of the building. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Dorothy and Don Lamuth have owned and operated four Montessori schools in the area since the 1970's, Penn Hills, Murrysville, Monroeville and Plum. Plum is the last of the four locations to remain open. However the Lamuth's will be closing it this year. Dorothy and Don in front of the red barn that has served as the school all of these years. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Dorothy and Don Lamuth have owned and operated four Montessori schools in the area since the 1970's, Penn Hills, Murrysville, Monroeville and Plum. Plum is the last of the four locations to remain open. However the Lamuth's will be closing it this year. Dorothy and Don in front of the red barn that has served as the school all of these years. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Dorothy and Don Lamuth have owned and operated four Montessori schools in the area since the 1970's, Penn Hills, Murrysville, Monroeville and Plum. Plum is the last of the four locations to remain open. However the Lamuth's will be closing it this year. Dorothy and Don inside the barn turned classroom one more time before selling. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Dorothy and Don Lamuth have owned and operated four Montessori schools in the area since the 1970's, Penn Hills, Murrysville, Monroeville and Plum. Plum is the last of the four locations to remain open. However the Lamuth's will be closing it this year. Dorothy and Don inside the barn turned classroom one more time before selling. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review

Updated 10 hours ago

Plum's Holiday Farm Montessori School and childcare facility will officially close at the end of June after nearly 40 years in operation.

The Plum facility was the first school that educator Dorothy Lamuth, 75, opened during her long career. Lamuth, who received her degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was a teacher for over 50 years, most of which were spent instructing children under the Montessori credo.

Lamuth first learned about the teaching method from a book she read during her graduate studies at IUP. As the mother of a mentally challenged son, she found the method particurly appealing. Montessori education emphasizes individual learning and is based on age-appropriate activities, self-direction and collaborative play.

“I was hooked on the message,” Lamuth said. “(Maria Montessori) was given the impossible task of teaching handicapped ‘insane' children. Well she turned them all around to become geniuses and good producing students by using equipment she designed.”

Her son, who is now 55 and lives on his own, received a Montessori education.

Lamuth became certified to teach Montessori in 1974.

She and her husband, Don, had opened the Plum school in 1969 as a daycare facility with two students. She turned the facility into Plum's first Montessori school in 1979.

Opening three other locations in Penn Hills, Murrysville and Monroeville shortly followed. Those schools closed in the late 1990s and early 2000s to become child care centers, with the exception of the Monroeville location, which Gateway School District now owns.

The schools taught up to 350 children a year between them at their peak.

Lamuth technically shuttered the original Plum Montessori school in 2015 when she had knee surgery.

“I was going to reopen it but I never did,” she said.

Lamuth will open the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23 in conjunction with Plum's Community Days event — recently renamed SummerFest — to sell school supplies and furnishings. A second sale will be held June 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lamuth does not plan to sell Holiday Farm and the childcare facility.

“I live on the property,” she said. “It's time to retire. I'll be pursuing my hobby, which is painting with watercolors and oils. I'll turn the barn into an art studio.”

Lamuth said her career in Montessori education has been a “wonderful adventure.”

“I have no regrets,” she said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me