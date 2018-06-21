Montessori school in Plum closing after four decades

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum's Holiday Farm Montessori School and childcare facility will officially close at the end of June after nearly 40 years in operation.

The Plum facility was the first school that educator Dorothy Lamuth, 75, opened during her long career. Lamuth, who received her degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was a teacher for over 50 years, most of which were spent instructing children under the Montessori credo.

Lamuth first learned about the teaching method from a book she read during her graduate studies at IUP. As the mother of a mentally challenged son, she found the method particurly appealing. Montessori education emphasizes individual learning and is based on age-appropriate activities, self-direction and collaborative play.

“I was hooked on the message,” Lamuth said. “(Maria Montessori) was given the impossible task of teaching handicapped ‘insane' children. Well she turned them all around to become geniuses and good producing students by using equipment she designed.”

Her son, who is now 55 and lives on his own, received a Montessori education.

Lamuth became certified to teach Montessori in 1974.

She and her husband, Don, had opened the Plum school in 1969 as a daycare facility with two students. She turned the facility into Plum's first Montessori school in 1979.

Opening three other locations in Penn Hills, Murrysville and Monroeville shortly followed. Those schools closed in the late 1990s and early 2000s to become child care centers, with the exception of the Monroeville location, which Gateway School District now owns.

The schools taught up to 350 children a year between them at their peak.

Lamuth technically shuttered the original Plum Montessori school in 2015 when she had knee surgery.

“I was going to reopen it but I never did,” she said.

Lamuth will open the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23 in conjunction with Plum's Community Days event — recently renamed SummerFest — to sell school supplies and furnishings. A second sale will be held June 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lamuth does not plan to sell Holiday Farm and the childcare facility.

“I live on the property,” she said. “It's time to retire. I'll be pursuing my hobby, which is painting with watercolors and oils. I'll turn the barn into an art studio.”

Lamuth said her career in Montessori education has been a “wonderful adventure.”

“I have no regrets,” she said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.