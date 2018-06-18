Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Happening in Plum and Oakmont this week

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, June 18, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
Summer Solstice Spectacular. Yoga in the street, a fundraiser to benefit the Joseph A. Massaro Alzheimer's Research Fund, was hosted by Amazing Yoga Oakmont June 21, 2017
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
The Oakmont Carnegie Library
The Oakmont Carnegie Library

Updated 10 hours ago

Looking for things to do in Plum and Oakmont?

Here are some suggestions:

• Amazing Yoga Oakmont hosts its second annual Summer Solstice Spectacular 7:15-8:15 p.m. Thursday along the 600 block of Allegheny River Boulevard.

The road will be blocked off from 7-8:30 p.m. so people can do yoga in the street and raise money for the Joseph A. Massaro Alzheimer's Research Fund.

There is a suggested $20 donation for the class, but any amount is welcome. Nearby businesses Oakmont Skin Care, What's Cooking at Casey's, Fine Wine and Good Spirits and Traditions of Oakmont will be open that evening and supporting the event.

Call 412-334-2520 for more information.

• Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts Gentle Yoga with instructor Cora Fetchko 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

The program is suitable for all levels and no registration is necessary.

• STEAM into Summer will take place 2-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Children ages 5 and older can create a rocket ship and use a pully system to launch it. It is designed to teach science, technology, engineering, art and math skills.

The program is free and no registration is required. Call Karen Crowell at 412-828-0532 for more information.

• Greensburg artist Duffy Greba's cross stitch, quilting and other forms of art will be on display all month long at the Oakmont library.

Items can be special ordered. Call 724-205-6385 for more information.

• Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church presents the 43rd annual Greek Food Festival noon-11 p.m. June 22-24 along Washington Avenue in Oakmont.

There will be Greek dancing, live music and a variety of delicious foods.

Dinner and a la carte will be open until 9 p.m. with the patio grill open until 10 p.m.

Classics such as chicken Alexis, souzoukakia and pork souvlaki are on the menu, along with baklava sundaes and pastries.

Free parking will be available. Call 412-828-4144 or visit dormitionpgh.org for details.

• Hungrytown will perform 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 23 at the Plum Community Library, 445 Center New Texas Road.

The show is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the Plum Food Pantry.

Call 412-798-7323 for reservations.

• Plum's SummerFest, formerly Community Days, will take place 5-11 p.m. Friday and 4-11 p.m. Saturday at Larry Mills Park off Oblock Road.

The borough and the Plum Rotary present SummerFest with entertainment produced by PVN Productions.

Admission is free. Ride-all-day wristbands are $13.

A sneak preview night is set for 6-11 p.m. Thursday for people to ride the new rides. The cost is $10 for a ride-all-day wristband on sneak preview day.

Entertainment includes RE/MAX hot air balloon rides, peak climbing wall, performance by the Joyful Twirlers, Dragonfly balloon sculpting, visit from Iceburgh of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Life Flight, peak climbing wall, Dragonfly balloon sculpting, performances by Dancers Edge by Rogers and Plum Brass Quintet and Zambelli fireworks.

Contact Mona Costanza at 412-795-6800, ext. 4203, or email mcostanza@plumboro.com for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

click me