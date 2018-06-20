Oakmont council approves pedestrian plan, next step form a committee

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The first step in making Oakmont more pedestrian friendly is to form a committee that will oversee and evaluate future related initiatives.

That's according to the final version of a pedestrian transportation plan developed for the borough by Pittsburgh-based Environmental Planning & Design.

Council unanimously voted to accept the plan at its June 18 meeting.

“What this is saying is you guys are underway in phase one of this plan,” Project Manager Carolyn Yagle said.

Council President William Benusa requested the company come up with the committee's parameters so the borough wasn't randomly selecting participants.

“I think everybody's excited about doing it,” Benusa said. “I would like to be able to keep the process going, and kind of disengage a little bit of council as a whole body from that in order to get the community's input on that.”

It was unclear when the committee would be formed. More information is expected to be available next month.

The plan's been in the works since December. Community input was gathered via a survey and meetings.

More than 350 residents gave input with 159 of them supplying contact information to be involved in further developments.

“I think by taking this on you are addressing what the public has identified as important,” Yagle said.

Plan recommendations include more traffic flashers and curb extensions along Hulton Road, better signage and improved sidewalk and construction standards, reinforcing 15 mph school zones and other slow zones around parks and Americans with Disabilities Act training for borough staff.

“I think it's forward progress,” Councilwoman Carrie DelRosso said about the plan. “I believe the plan will help develop safer pedestrian routes and prioritize traffic calming.”

Its final version will be posted on the borough's website later this month.

The plan was paid for through a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant and one from the state Health Department in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health's WalkWorks program.

State approval is not a requirement for council to start implementing recommendations.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.