Oakmont officials to discuss how to handle media interactions

Oakmont officials plan to discuss how to handle interactions with the media.

Council was expected to talk about the borough's news media policy at this month's voting session.

It was pulled off the agenda in favor of a discussion at the 7 p.m. July 2 workshop meeting at the borough building, 767 Fifth St.

The policy was adopted June 6, 2016.

Its purposes was to “establish a consistent and reliable protocol for addressing the news media, both in day-to-day matters and during times of emergency,” according to borough documents.

The policy states any borough employees or first responders contacted by the news media are to refer inquiries to the media spokesperson — the borough manager.

Current borough manager is Lisa Cooper Jensen, who did not return calls seeking comment on the policy as of Wednesday evening.

The policy does not specifically state council cannot talk to the media without the borough manager's permission.

However, there is a provision that reads the media spokesperson would “determine who should speak to the media about any specific borough-related issue or event.”

Some elected officials earlier this year have deferred comment about certain subjects, such as the closure and opening of Dark Hollow Road, to the borough manager.

Others have consulted with the manager before responding to media inquiries.

“When it comes to the official business of Oakmont, we as elected officials have a responsibility to ensure that the public is getting up-to-date, accurate information about what's happening in our community,” Councilman Justin Lokay said via email. “That is the job of the borough manager. The policy is not to stifle free speech, but to ensure we are making it clear that we are speaking on behalf of our personal opinions, not the borough. Anything less undermines our manager and thus our community.”

Carrie DelRosso, Oakmont councilwoman and communication specialist for Riverview School District, declined to talk about the policy until after the workshop.

“As a new member of council I would like to review the policy during our work session before any comment,” she said.

Tim Favo, who is in his fourth term on council, said having a borough spokesperson may work in times of emergency, but no elected official should have to ask for permission to speak.

“I feel that if you're spending the taxpayers' money, the taxpayers should have a chance to give their viewpoint publicly,” he said. “Council members are allowed speak and have their own opinion even if it's different.”

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said Oakmont's policy is a little unusual.

“It's not unusual for agencies to have a press policy, but this one is unusual in that all information is routed through the borough manager, who would not have the same level of knowledge as others,” she said. “For example, the police chief would have the relevant info about police activity, and making the press and public officials jump through hoops under the policy is a waste of time and resources. Most journalists would continue to ask questions of anyone with directs knowledge, despite what the policy says.”

