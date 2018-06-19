Oakmont officials to make several Sixth Street intersections four-way stops

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Oakmont officials plan to add stop signs to several intersections in an effort to combat aggressive driving.

Council voted 4-3 Monday to approve Mayor Christopher Whaley's proposal to make Sixth Street at Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and California avenues all four-way stops.

Council President William Benusa and council members Tim Favo and Leah Powers dissented.

Favo said the stop sign issue should have been brought before council at a work session for thorough discussion prior to a vote, and that no one was against public safety.

Council Vice President Patricia Friday said the stop signs were a great idea and would help with traffic flow.

The new stop signs will be installed along the avenues. Sixth Street already has stop signs on its side of those intersections.

Estimated cost for the project was $2,4000. It was unclear when they would be placed.

The four intersections were identified as possibly places for vehicular and pedestrian improvement through analysis by Police Chief Michael Ford and Whaley, a former borough cop.

“We wanted a plan that was universal, simple and did not involve placing random stop signs at various locations,” Whaley said via memo to borough officials. “By placing stop signs on Sixth at all four locations we will be slowing cars traveling up/downhill. Currently all of these intersections have a minimum of three entire downhill blocks with no stop signs. You essentially have to ride your brakes to maintain the 25 mph speed limit.”

He also noted parking on both sides of the road between the 600 and 700 blocks of Delaware and Maryland avenues, combined with borough trees and the street grade create major visibility issues.

Resident Kassandra Stotler, who lives near Fourth Street and Maryland Avenue, lauded council and the mayor for addressing the intersections.

“You have to do something to slow these people down,” she said. “I'm glad that it's finally seeing resolution because more people are complaining about this problem.”

She said people traveling along the avenues speed all the time.

“I can tell how fast their going by the sound of the bricks,” Stotler said. “Children play on those sidewalks, and a car has driven onto the sidewalks in the past.”

Sixth Street at Virginia and Washington avenues also are four-way stops.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.