Greek Food Festival returns to Oakmont this weekend

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
Grecian Stars dance troupe members entertain visitors to the Greek Food Festival at Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church on Friday evening, June 23, 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Grecian Stars dance troupe members entertain visitors to the Greek Food Festival at Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church on Friday evening, June 23, 2017.
Volunteer Stathi Mamatas cuts gyro meat on Friday, June 23, 2017, for the Greek Food Festival at Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church in Oakmont.
Mike DiVittorio/Tribune-Review
Volunteer Stathi Mamatas cuts gyro meat on Friday, June 23, 2017, for the Greek Food Festival at Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church in Oakmont.

The air in Oakmont will be filled with the sounds and smells of Greek culture as Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church presents its 44th annual food festival this weekend.

Festivities take place noon-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday along Washington Avenue. Admission and parking are free.

The National Weather Service forecasted temperatures in the high 70's to low 80's with a chance of rain all three days.

Organizers believe that will not stop the more than 20,000 people projected to participate.

“We've always been appreciative when the community comes out and supports us, especially when the weather's not cooperating,” festival chairman Andy Gavrilos said. “We hope that the community comes out and has a nice evening enjoying the Greek culture, and walks away feeling full of good food and happy they had an enjoyable evening.”

Live music starts around 5 p.m. Grecian Odyssey Dancers of East Pittsburgh take the stage around 7 and 8:30 p.m. each night.

The menu and layout has not changed since last year.

Gyros and pork souvlaki will be served in the main tent. Dinners and other hot foods are in the church's main hall and desserts and pastries will be inside the Riverside Landings building. Dinners stop at 9 p.m. with the patio grill closing at 10 p.m.

“We've added food items over the years, but didn't add anything this year,” Gavrilos said. “We evaluate every year, but we're so successful that you'd hate to mess with a formula that works. We've prepared more food than we did last year because we ran short the last night. We've got plenty of choices for the late comers now.”

No pets are allowed. Call 412-828-4144 or visit dormitionpgh.org for more information.

