Regional

Police in Indiana County follow footprints in snow to suspect's home

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 5:30 p.m.

Indiana Borough police followed footprints in the snow from the scene of an accident Dec. 11 and charged a borough resident with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene.

Majed Basamad was charged after the one-vehicle accident in the 100 block of North Eighth Street, where his vehicle struck a utility pole about 5:30 a.m.

Officer Joshua Henning said a passenger was injured and taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment, but the driver had fled the scene when they arrived. Henning said officers followed Basamad's footprints in the snow to his home in the 800 block of Oak Street.

