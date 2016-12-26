Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Body of homeowner found by restoration workers in burned-out Washington County house
Tom Fontaine | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 5:12 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A fire restoration company working Monday inside a Washington County house that burned more than three weeks ago discovered the body of a man who lived there, authorities said.

The Washington County Coroner's Office identified the man as Edward Donald Kerns, 53.

Fire heavily damaged Kerns' home on Park Avenue in South Franklin Township on Dec. 3. Firefighters searched the home for remains after the fire was put out but found none, the coroner's office said. Kerns' family reported Kerns missing after the fire.

Home restoration workers found Kerns' body just before noon Monday. The coroner's office did not say where the body was found or how firefighters did not find the body during their search of the home.

A message left with the South Franklin Vol. Fire Department was not returned.

State police are investigating Kerns' death.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tfontaine@tribweb.com.

