WTAE back up for DirecTV subscribers
Updated 2 minutes ago
Broadcasts from WTAE Channel 4 have been restored to DirecTV subscribers in the Pittsburgh area, as Hearst TV and the satellite provider announced an end to a weeklong contract dispute on Saturday.
WTAE posted an announcement on its website.
“We remain committed to the future of localism – ensuring the viability of local investigative journalism, breaking news and weather coverage, and quality local and national programming,” read a statement from Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb. “We regret the inconvenience to DirecTV subscribers and are indebted to them and all of our advertisers for their support.”
DirecTV must have Hearst's permission to provide WTAE or any of Hearst's other broadcast stations. Hearst Television owns and operates local television and radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states.
Details of the new deal were not immediately available.