Trio accused of trafficking 35K stamp bags of heroin into Washington County

Three suspects in an intrastate heroin trafficking ring will be tried in Washington County, where they trafficked in more than 35,000 stamp bags of heroin in less than a year, police and officials said Wednesday morning.

Two suspects have been arrested in Philadelphia, and charges are pending against a Washington County man who District Attorney Gene Vittone said traveled back and forth bringing the opioid into the area.

Jose Alicea, 35, and Talbert Hill-El, 36, both of Philadelphia, are charged with manufacture with intent to deliver, conspiracy, criminal use of communications and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

Both are charged in Washington County and remained in jail in Philadelphia on Wednesday awaiting arraignment. Charges are pending against the third suspect, who is local, Vittone said.

“It's important because it does show we're working on the pilpelines — working on what is coming into the county and trying to identify sources,” Vittone said at a news conference at state police Troop B headquarters in Eighty-Four. “But I'm not naïve enough to think this is going to dry up heroin in Washington County.”

State police Capt. David Heckman said there is no single source that supplies most of the heroin to Western Pennsylvania, but the Philadelphia-Camden area plays a large role, he said.

“Maybe taking this source out will save one or two lives,” he said. “We have to look at that and believe we're having an impact in the right direction.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.