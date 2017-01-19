Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Potter leaders give approval of Shell's cracker plant
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
Construction continues in Potter along Route 18 in Beaver County at the site of Shell's new ethane cracker plant Tuesday, June 7, 2016.

A national chemical industry trade group on Thursday lauded Potter officials for clearing the way for Royal Dutch Shell to build a $6 billion petrochemical plant along the Ohio River in Beaver County.

On a unanimous vote Wednesday, Potter's board of supervisors granted Shell final approval of a conditional use permit for its planned complex, which is expected to create 6,000 construction jobs and 600 jobs for operations.

“We applaud local Pennsylvania officials for their vote of confidence in Shell's project, which has exciting potential to help make the region a hub of manufacturing activity and job creation,” Cal Dooley, president and CEO of the Washington-based American Chemistry Council, said in a statement.

The so-called ethane cracker plant will convert — or “crack” under high heat — ethane liquids from Marcellus shale wells into ethylene and polyethylene, the building blocks of plastics. The complex will include a polyethylene derivatives unit and is expected to attract manufacturers in using its products.

“Shell's pioneering project — the first of its kind outside the Gulf Coast — could be the cornerstone for regional economic growth for decades to come,” Dooley said.

Township supervisors green-lighted the permit after multiple public hearings and listening to testimony from more than a dozen people and groups who opposed the project for environmental reasons, including the Philadelphia-based Clean Air Council.

The township has asked Shell to do a lighting study and report data proving the project adheres to local noise ordinances.

Pennsylvania has offered the global energy giant a package of credits worth as much as $1.6 billion over 25 years.

Last year, Shell closed on the property in Potter, landed key environmental permits, began an $80 million remediation of the former Horsehead Corp. zinc smelter site and started building an access bridge over Route 18.

Shell still needs state environmental regulators to modify two pollution permits held by the property's former owner and to get federal permits before construction may begin.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.

