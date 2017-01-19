Heroin dealer sentenced to up to 14 years in prison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A heroin dealer from Pittsburgh will spend at least seven years in prison, a Washington County judge decided Thursday.

Dontay Clites, 25, of Bedford Dwellings pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and possession of heroin with intent to distribute, according to a news release from Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone.

Common Pleas Court Judge Gary Gilman sentenced Clites to 7 1⁄ 2 to 14 years in prison.

“This was a solid cooperative effort by law enforcement with the goal of getting another heroin dealer out of our community,” Vittone said.

Clites was arrested in September after state police and the county Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a Washington apartment, Vittone said. Inside, they found Clites, who had 20 bricks of heroin and a 9mm gun.

Detectives seized about 1,200 stamp bags of heroin during the search.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.