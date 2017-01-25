Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Former school bus driver in Indiana County charged with having relationship with student

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 4:33 p.m.

Updated 34 minutes ago

A former bus driver in a rural Indiana County school district was charged Wednesday with having an inappropriate relationship last summer with a teenage student he had driven to school in 2015-16.

State police in Indiana charged William S. Cassatt Jr., 30, of Homer City, with 34 counts of corruption of minors before Homer City District Judge Susanne Steffee.

Cassatt worked for Tri-County Transportation in Northern Cambria, which has a contract to transport students in the United School District in eastern Indiana County.

Trooper Deanna Kirkland alleges that Cassatt admitted flirting with a 16-year-old girl, later sent her inappropriate text messages and hired her as baby-sitter for his three children last summer, “after the end of the school year.”

Police said the investigation was launched after the girl's father discovered inappropriate messages from Cassatt on her cellphone.

According to the affidavit, Cassatt admitted to police that he sent the texts and had inappropriate physical contact with the teen “when he took her home ... when they went for ice cream, when he took her to dinner at McDonald's and outside in the back yard of his house.”

Police said both Cassatt and the teen denied they had sexual relations.

United School District officials said Cassatt is not a bus driver this school year.

Cassatt could not be reached for comment and does not have an attorney listed in online court dockets.

