Indiana borough couple charged in early morning raid
Jeff Himler | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 7:54 p.m.

Indiana police charged a borough man with illegal possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after authorities seized 91 stamp bags of heroin, about 1 gram of crack cocaine and a handgun Friday morning while serving a search warrant at his South Walnut Street residence.

Borough Patrolman Leroy Anderson said convicted felon Jonathan McLaurine, 34, was not allowed to have the gun. According to online court records, McLaurine pleaded guilty in March 2002 to two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

McLaurine and his wife, Alison, 34, both were charged with endangering the welfare of Alison's two minor children. Anderson said the children were in danger because of the drugs present and the “deplorable” conditions in the residence. The couple was taken into custody without incident, Anderson said. He said the children were safe but declined to say who was in charge of their care.

Agents from the Office of the Attorney General participated in the 6:45 a.m. raid, which also netted pills and drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan McLaurine was arraigned before Blairsville District Judge Jennifer Rega and was placed in the Indiana County Jail after failing to post $10,000 bail. A Feb. 15 hearing is scheduled before Rega. His wife was released pending arraignment before Indiana District Judge Guy Haberl.

