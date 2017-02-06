Butler superintendent resigns after water woes close grade school
A western Pennsylvania school superintendent has resigned after water problems forced an elementary school to close and relocate pupils to a previously shuttered building.
Students at Summit Elementary School started classes Monday at Broad Street Elementary School in Butler.
Summit was closed for two days about two weeks ago after high levels of lead were found in its water. Further testing last week found E. coli bacteria in the well that supplies the school, prompting it to be closed indefinitely.
Superintendent Dale Lumley acknowledged high lead levels found in water tests in August hadn't been rectified. The Butler Area School District says on its website that Lumley resigned late Sunday. He couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
The district attorney is trying to determine if anybody is criminally liable for the water problems.