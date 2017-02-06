Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

IUP student charged in frat brother's death claims he was pulled to the ground during scuffle
Joe Napsha | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 4:51 p.m.

Updated 9 minutes ago

An Indiana University of Pennsylvania student charged with the death of a fraternity brother told police the victim pulled him to the ground during an off-campus scuffle.

Brady C. DiStefano, 19, of the Johnstown area, is accused of choking Caleb Zweig, 20, of Rockville, Md., who died at Indiana Regional Medical Center early Saturday morning.

DiStefano is charged with aggravated assault. He was released from the Indiana County jail after posting $50,000 bail, court records show.

An argument between the Phi Delta Theta fraternity brothers broke out about 11:20 p.m. Friday on the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, police said. They haven't revealed the reason for the fight.

A witness told police he pulled DiStefano off Zweig and attempted to provide medical aid to the victim, who was unconscious.

Police interviewed several people in the investigation, and DiStefano was identified as a person who might have assaulted the victim, according to a criminal complaint.

DiStefano “admitted to having physical contact with Zweig” and said Zweig “pulled him to the ground,” the complaint states.

Medical personnel with Citizens Ambulance tried to revive Zweig, but police said he never regained consciousness when he was placed in an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at 12:13 a.m. Saturday.

Coroner Jerry Overman will not release the cause of Zweig's death until toxicology results are known, a spokeswoman said. Overman told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that no injuries were visible.

Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty has said that any additional charges against DiStefano would not be filed until the results of the autopsy and toxicology tests are known.

Dougherty declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the fight, saying it remains part of the investigation.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

