Regional

Washington County man charged in connnection with woman's overdose death
Megan Guza | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 2:03 p.m.

Updated 33 minutes ago

Police in Washington County on Monday charged a man in connection with the overdose death of a 28-year-old woman last year, according to the District Attorney's office.

Robert Welsh III, 35, of Washington, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and drug delivery resulting in death — both felonies.

Welsh is charged in the death of Sarah Adessa Wilson, who died of a heroin overdose Aug. 1., according to the criminal complaint filed against Welsh.

Wilson and her boyfriend had been at a bar near Sheffield Street when they approached Welsh and indicated they were looking for meth or cocaine, according to the complaint. Welsh told the couple he didn't sell “uppers,” only heroin — which neither Wilson nor her boyfriend had tried.

Welsh sold the couple two stamp bags and instructed them to snort it, according to the complaint. Wilson was found dead by her boyfriend the next morning, police said. A toxicology report found the heroin had been laced with fentanyl.

“This arrest is an important part of working to eliminate the threat of heroin and fentanyl in our communities,” District Attorney Gene Vittone said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our police as they investigate overdoses and deaths. When we link a dealer to an overdose or a death, we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Welsh remains in the Washington County Jail, unable to post $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.

