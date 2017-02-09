Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Butler school district's maintenance director resigns amid lead-tainted water scandal
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
Butler Area School District
Summit Elementary School in the Butler Area School District

Updated 29 minutes ago

The Butler Area School District's maintenance director has resigned, just days after its superintendent stepped down in the aftermath of a scandal involving lead-tainted water.

The school district posted on its website Thursday that it received and accepted the resignation of Glenn Terwilliger.

Dale Lumley, the former superintendent, resigned Sunday and is named as a defendant in federal lawsuit against the school district. The lawsuit contends that Lumley and administrators concealed information for months that Summit's water supply contained dangerous amounts of lead.

On Jan. 20, the school district announced in a letter to parents that students and staff at the elementary school had been told not to drink the water from a well on the property because it had been contaminated with lead. But lawyers suing the district contend the administration knew of lead problems in August and conspired to stay silent.

Further testing last week found E. coli bacteria in the well that supplies the school, prompting the building to be closed indefinitely. Students at Summit temporarily are attending classes in the shuttered Broad Street School until the water issues are resolved.

The lawsuit, filed as a class-action complaint on behalf of all of the students, alleges the district and Lumley took no action to correct the water issue and didn't inform families. Their lack of action created “a school full of poisonous drinking water,” the lawsuit contends.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court by attorneys Douglas Olcott of New Castle and Brendan Lupetin, whose firm of Meyers, Evans, Lupetin & Unatin is in Pittsburgh.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bschmitt@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.