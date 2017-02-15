Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Bridge work to cause change in traffic patterns on I-70 near Bentleyville

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 9:18 a.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Traffic patterns will change beginning next week on Interstate 70 near Bentleyville as crews deliver beams for replacing a bridge that carries the interstate over Route 2040, Pigeon Creek and a Norfolk Southern Railroad line.

PennDOT officials said the beams are to be delivered through March 1, with the first arriving at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. They will be set on the eastbound side of the new bridge and will result in closure of the right eastbound lane of I-70 through 6 a.m. Wednesday and again from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Feb. 23 while the left lane remains open.

Additional daytime beam deliveries will occur Feb. 24 and will resume Feb. 27 but won't result in I-70 lane closures. Interstate traffic in both directions may be slowed as the beams will be transported off I-70 at the Bentleyville and Ginger Hill exits.

There will be intermittent short-term delays on Route 2040 (Wilson Road) and Route 917 (Pittsburgh Road) with flaggers directing traffic.

