Blairsville woman charged with obstructing EMS after heroin overdose

A Blairsville woman is accused of providing an opiate to another woman at an Indiana County business and then trying to mislead emergency personnel on Tuesday when they responded after the woman used the drug and became unresponsive.

State police charged Renee Liggett, 50, with delivery of heroin or morphine, recklessly endangering another person and obstructing emergency services.

Trooper Jonathan Lindsay of the Indiana barracks said an emergency medical technician administered Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, to Jennifer Mills, 36, of Blairsville, around 8:20 p.m. in the office of Liggett's Auto Garage in Center Township.

Liggett repeatedly evaded questions about what happened and initially claimed “all they were doing was drinking beer,” Lindsay said in a complaint and affidavit.

When Mills revived, she told police Liggett gave her heroin, obtained from a customer in a plastic baggie in return for work on his car, and they used it in the bathroom of the garage, Lindsay reported. Mills expressed disbelief that Liggett “would lie and try to throw off the ambulance people when it could have saved her life,” he wrote.

Lindsay said Liggett later admitted she shared the heroin with Mills. According to the affidavit, Liggett told police she was afraid to tell the truth to emergency responders because she didn't want to go to jail.

Liggett was arraigned before Blairsville District Judge Jennifer Rega and was placed in the Indiana County Jail on $5,000 bail.