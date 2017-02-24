Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Indiana County woman accused of forging murder-for-hire plot against fiance
Paul Peirce | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 8:54 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

An Indiana County woman remains in jail without bail for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill her estranged fiance, paying him $80,000 from a life insurance policy.

Amber L. Plavi, 33, of Indiana was arrested Feb. 18 after a confidential informant tipped Indiana Borough Police and the state Attorney General's Office to the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Plavi is charged by borough Detective John Scherf with solicitation to commit homicide, solicitation to commit burglary and burglary after offering to split proceeds from the life insurance policy of her then-fiance, attorney Ryan Fritz.

He could not be reached for comment.

Police on Jan. 26 met with Jonathan McLaurine, 34, of Indiana, who said Plavi and Cory J. Webb, 27, of Creekside came to his home on Jan. 6 to buy crack cocaine, Scherf alleged in an affidavit of probable cause.

Plavi said she had “run out of money, and Mr. Fritz had shut off her phone and bank cards, leaving her with no access to cash,” McLaurine told police.

“She showed McLaurine a diamond necklace, diamond earrings and a black pistol to front for more crack cocaine. At some point, she asked (McLaurine) to kill her fiance,” investigators said.

Scherf alleged McLaurine outlined a plot suggested by Plavi: He could enter Fritz's Indiana home through a rear glass door “that would be unlocked.”

“(Plavi) then took the bullets from the 9 mm handgun and wiped her fingerprints off of them and off of the gun. She then left the gun with McLaurine and went to get more money,” Scherf wrote in the affidavit.

Plavi returned to get the gun because Fritz realized it was missing from his truck, Scherf wrote.

Scherf then interviewed Webb, who confirmed the offer Plavi made to McLaurine.

“According to Webb, Plavi said (Fritz and Plavi) were in debt and Fritz was worth more dead than alive,” Scherf wrote.

Fritz told police Plavi had been a drug user and “relapsed and went on a drug binge on Jan. 6.”

She had taken his handgun, but it had been returned, Fritz said.

“Fritz advised that a life insurance policy did exist and that Plavi may have access to the money if he did pass away,” Scherf wrote.

Neither McLaurine nor Webb is charged in the alleged murder-for-hire plot. McLaurine is charged by borough police with manufacturing and deliver of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and endangering the welfare of children. Webb is being held in the county jail on $5,000 bail on unrelated charges filed by Homer City and state police of theft and receiving stolen property.

Plavi will be represented by the public defender's office, according to an online docket. Her preliminary hearing is set for March 29.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.

