How Butler school district 'turned a blind eye' to lead-tainted water

The water at Summit Elementary School tasted funny: Some students and teachers described it as metallic; others said it tasted like blood.

Despite assurances from district administrators that the water was safe, many uneasy parents sent their children to the rural Butler County school daily with bottled water.

None of it sat right with Leland Clark, a Butler attorney and newcomer to the nine-member school board. Privately, some parents and teachers asked him to investigate and seek documentation.

"Something just didn't seem right," he said. "Over a month and a half, those people out there in the community kept telling me, 'You know, there is something wrong with the water.' I have plenty of relatives and friends who live out there."

Butler Area School District administrators told the school board in September that a problem with the water had been corrected. Administrators said the state Department of Environmental Protection had cleared the water for consumption and use.

But Clark didn't let go.

Frightened by the lead water crisis in Flint, Mich., he quietly filed a request on Dec. 6 with the DEP seeking test results of the school's wells, which never were provided to the board. He also wanted to know who knew what, and when, and asked the DEP for its communication with district administrators.

The information he received in January rocked the district, leading to Summit's closing and the resignation of three administrators, including then-Superintendent Dale Lumley. The Butler County District Attorney and state police are conducting a criminal investigation, and the school district has been hit with a federal lawsuit.

Test results kept out of the public eye and dating to August had uncovered high levels of lead and copper in Summit's water supply. The tests showed the water contained lead levels as high as 55 parts per billion (ppb). Any level above 15 ppb is considered potentially unsafe and requires the water provider to make corrections.

Lead is a neurotoxin that can impair child brain development and cause kidney damage, mood disorders, weight loss and other ailments.

Additionally, Clark received evidence of an email trail between the DEP and school district Maintenance Supervisor Glenn Terwilliger with instructions on how to address the problem. There was no proof any of the DEP's directives were followed.

Parents are thankful that Clark remained dogged in his quest for answers.

"Without him, who knows, we could still have children at school drinking water with lead," said Tara Huntsman of Fenelton, who has a son in first grade at Summit. "He definitely was the one who took the initiative to make it happen. He was asked to investigate and had the common sense and smarts to go as far as he did."

After Clark received the records on Jan. 17, he took them to school board President Nina Teff and then Solicitor Tom King.

"When I got this information on Jan. 17, my reaction was, 'Oh my God,'" Clark said. He told Teff, "I'm seeing stuff here that's got me really worried."

By the end of January, Summit was closed and its approximately 250 students began attending the formerly shuttered Broad Street Elementary in Butler.

By the end of February, Lumley and Terwilliger resigned along with Assistant Superintendent Mary Wolf.

District Attorney Richard Goldinger told the Tribune-Review that a decision on criminal charges will be made as soon as state police complete their investigation.

An internal report by attorney Michael Witherel may add components to the investigation. Witherel was hired by the board to investigate potential employee misconduct and inappropriate access to emails by administrators.

A summary of Witherel's report released last week referenced possible misconduct, including "unauthorized access to the district's email system," and "unauthorized retrieval and removal of emails." The summary noted possible "false statements under oath and during the investigation."

"If there is something after the fact, then that's a whole different ball of wax that we're going to have to look into," Goldinger said. "I would add that I don't know at this time that there is anything that occurred after the discovery of the water issues, but if so, that will be investigated as well."

Email records show that Thomas Blair, sanitarian supervisor for the DEP in Meadville, wrote to Terwilliger in light of the August water test results. The tests conducted Aug. 15 and 29 by an independent contractor showed high levels of lead and copper.

Blair wrote that the school district was required to retest the water within two weeks of his Sept. 27 email. Blair instructed Terwilliger that the district legally was required to develop a plan to educate the public by Nov. 29.

"The lead public education program must be delivered to the parents of the students and all faculty and staff," Blair wrote in the Sept. 27 email. "Additionally, the school district must submit a letter to DEP describing the public education activities within 10 days of completing these activities."

The public never was informed, Clark said.

Terwilliger resigned Feb. 9. He declined to take a phone call through a woman answering the phone Friday. Lumley did not return a message, and Wolf could not be reached. There's no evidence that the district retested the water or that the DEP followed up with the school district after Sept. 27, Clark said.

"I think some people made a really big mistake," he said. "And they were embarrassed and upset by the mistake that they made and didn't want the gravity of their mistakes known."

He pointed to district administrators and DEP officials.

"They all had the opportunity to be the hero for these kids, and they all missed that opportunity," Clark said.

A DEP spokeswoman provided the Trib test results from Feb. 16 that show high levels of lead remain in Summit's water. She said she could not comment about the investigation.

A federal lawsuit seeking class-action status contends at least one child has lead in her blood.

Jennifer Tait sued the district and Lumley last month after her daughter, Jillian, who attended Summit, tested positive. The case filed by attorneys Brendan Lupetin and Douglas Olcott seeks class-action status, which would let families of other students exposed to lead in the water join the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and an order for the district to pay for future periodic lead testing for Summit students.

Carrie Collins, of Herman, has a third-grade daughter at Summit. She said the scandal has been all-consuming.

"Leland went the extra mile for us," she said. "I think there was a culture of an administration that just didn't want to be bothered with dealing with the school board."

Collins and Huntsman agree that they don't believe the actions were intentional but rather careless.

"I don't think anyone woke up and said, 'I am going to poison kids,'" Huntsman said. "But people turned a blind eye and did not put any effort into a situation that needed a lot of effort."

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.