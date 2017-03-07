Obamacare replacement bill faces resistance in Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania patient advocacy groups on Tuesday criticized a health care proposal that Republicans in Congress say would repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act.

Wolf and advocates said the proposal, titled the American Health Care Act, would make health insurance unattainable for thousands of Pennsylvanians who are covered through the individual insurance market and the law's Medicaid expansion.

The bill would scale back and restructure state Medicaid programs and would distribute federal subsidies based on age instead of income for people who buy individual insurance plans on the federal marketplace at healthcare.gov. The bill would get rid of fines for people going without insurance and eliminate many of the taxes included in the federal law.

In a statement, Wolf said the proposal “would roll back years of progress that drastically reduced Pennsylvania's uninsured rate and expanded coverage options for seniors, the disabled and those seeking treatment for a substance use disorder.”

About 700,000 Pennsylvanians have enrolled in Medicaid since Wolf expanded the program two years ago to include individuals who make up to about $16,000 and families of four that make up to about $33,000. Another 430,000 residents have bought individual plans on the federal marketplace, many with help from federal income-based subsidies.

House Republicans released the bill Monday. In text accompanying the bill online, they describe it as “fiscally responsible legislation” that would free Americans from burdensome requirements.

The bill would preserve Affordable Care Act requirements that insurers cover everyone no matter how sick they are and would continue to prohibit insurers from setting lifetime caps on how much the companies spend on a person's medical bills. The proposal also keeps the provision that lets young people stay on their parents' insurance until they are 26.

House Republicans cite premium increases and limited choice of plans as reasons supporting their repeal efforts. Premiums in Pennsylvania have increased sharply for each of the last two years, but the increases have been moderated by corresponding subsidy increases for most people who buy the plans.

Elizabeth Stelle, director of policy analysis for the Harrisburg-based free-market think tank the Commonwealth Foundation, said in a statement that the group supports deregulation as a way to lower costs and improve treatment outcomes.

“Obamacare has shown more government intervention not only impedes Pennsylvanians ability to make very personal decisions, but drives up costs,” Stelle said in the statement. “The current plan to replace Obamacare takes some good steps toward reducing regulations and giving states flexibility to improve Medicaid, but it doesn't go far enough. There are many missed opportunities to reduce the cost of health care, such as allowing insurers to offer plans across state lines or giving young healthy adults the freedom to choose catastrophic insurance plans at lower costs.”

The legislation would provide a set amount per person enrolled in Medicaid instead of paying a percentage of medical bills. State Democratic officials have estimated the change would reduce federal funding for Pennsylvania by about $1.3 billion per year starting in 2020.

“It's hard to imagine a more fundamental or disruptive change to Pennsylvania's Medicaid program,” Laval Miller-Wilson, executive director of the Pennsylvania Health Law Project, said in a statement.

The structural change would reduce funding, Miller-Wilson said in the statement. He criticized the House Energy and Commerce Committee for attempting to speed the bill through with little chance for public input. House committees planned to start voting on the legislation Wednesday.

“We are calling on members of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation to reject this latest attempt to gamble with our state budget, and push costs onto hardworking families and health care providers,” Antoinette Kraus, executive director of the Pennsylvania Health Access Network, said in a statement. “We need our leaders in Washington to protect health care for Pennsylvanians and not jeopardize our health and financial stability.”

Pennsylvania is one of 31 states that expanded Medicaid under the program. Several Republican governors have opposed changes that would undo the Medicaid expansion, and the legislation introduced this week faces a long road to passage.

President Donald Trump expressed support for the proposal Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed.