Regional

Facebook helps Connellsville police arrest bank robbery suspect

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 12:21 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Fayette County man accused of robbing a bank in Connellsville was arrested within hours after city police posted his photograph on the department's Facebook page.

William McLaughlin, 55, of Connellsville, was ordered to jail Tuesday night on $100,000 bond.

He was arrested by Connellsville Police a few hours after the 3 p.m. holdup at Somerset Trust Bank on West Crawford Avenue, when he allegedly threatened tellers with a handgun.

Cpl. Andy Hominsky reported that after police posted a photograph of the robber they quickly received several tips identifying McLaughlin as the suspect and information that he was staying at a South Connellsville home.

Hominsky said police found McLaughlin at the home with a large amount of suspected cocaine, a large sum of money and other evidence linking him to the holdup.

Police did not disclose how much money was taken in the robbery.

McLaughlin was arraigned in central court on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft, receiving stolen property, making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and possession of a controlled substance as well as drug paraphernalia.

He was ordered held in the county jail pending a preliminary hearing to be scheduled before Connellsville District Judge Ronald Haggerty.

