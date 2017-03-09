Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Police fatally shoot 91-year-old man after armed standoff

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 9:36 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

State police are investigating after at least one local officer fatally shot an armed 91-year-old man during a standoff at his western Pennsylvania residence.

Police from New Castle and surrounding departments responded after a woman reported that her uncle, Frank Wratny, had fired shots at her during a dispute about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. That occurred in Union Township, which is next to New Castle about 45 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

Police say Wratny came to the front door about 90 minutes later and confronted police with a firearm, prompting at least one officer to shoot, killing Wratny.

The state police are investigating because the involved departments cannot. The Lawrence County district attorney will also review the shooting, which is standard in police-involved shootings.

Efforts to reach Wratny's family were not immediately successful Thursday.

