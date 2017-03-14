Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Cal U assistant coach charged with sending sexually explicit messages to 15-year-old boys

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
Patrick Onesko

Updated less than a minute ago

An assistant coach at California University is charged with two felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor after investigators said he sent sexual messages to two teenage boys on Snapchat, according to WPXI-TV.

Patrick Onesko, 27, of East Millsboro, is a part-time assistant football coach at the university and a former South Fayette football coach. He also is charged with two counts of corruption of minors and criminal solicitation of a person less than 16 years old, according to court papers.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday with South Fayette District Judge District Judge Maureen McGraw-Desmet, Onesko requested photos of the boys' body parts and suggested sexual activity, WPXI reported. Police said both boys were 15 years old.

In one message, according to court documents, Onesko claimed to have either coached or scouted the boys in the past, WPXI reported. He identified himself as “Coach O.”

Cal U confirmed that Onesko was hired as a coach in 2016. Administrators did not comment on his employment status, but said they are going through internal procedures and cooperating with police, WPXI reported.

He was an assistant football coach at South Fayette from August 2009 through November 2014, school Superintendent Bille Rondinelli said.

“For a limited time, Mr. Onesko also student taught in the district,” she said in an email to parents on Tuesday. “While we have spoken to police this afternoon, we have little information at this time regarding the police investigation.”

According to court papers, Onesko has not been arrested.

with additional reporting by Bobby Cherry

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.