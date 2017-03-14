Cal U assistant coach charged with sending sexually explicit messages to 15-year-old boys

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An assistant coach at California University is charged with two felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor after investigators said he sent sexual messages to two teenage boys on Snapchat, according to WPXI-TV.

Patrick Onesko, 27, of East Millsboro, is a part-time assistant football coach at the university and a former South Fayette football coach. He also is charged with two counts of corruption of minors and criminal solicitation of a person less than 16 years old, according to court papers.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday with South Fayette District Judge District Judge Maureen McGraw-Desmet, Onesko requested photos of the boys' body parts and suggested sexual activity, WPXI reported. Police said both boys were 15 years old.

In one message, according to court documents, Onesko claimed to have either coached or scouted the boys in the past, WPXI reported. He identified himself as “Coach O.”

Cal U confirmed that Onesko was hired as a coach in 2016. Administrators did not comment on his employment status, but said they are going through internal procedures and cooperating with police, WPXI reported.

He was an assistant football coach at South Fayette from August 2009 through November 2014, school Superintendent Bille Rondinelli said.

“For a limited time, Mr. Onesko also student taught in the district,” she said in an email to parents on Tuesday. “While we have spoken to police this afternoon, we have little information at this time regarding the police investigation.”

According to court papers, Onesko has not been arrested.

with additional reporting by Bobby Cherry