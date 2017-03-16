Police accuse Aliquippa man of killing jitney driver
Updated 36 minutes ago
Police in Beaver County arrested a man Wednesday in connection with the death of a woman found lying on a street late Sunday night.
Deshawn Williams. 29, of Aliquippa is charged with homicide and firearms violations in the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Renae Johnson, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
Johnson was found near a van with the driver's side door open, according to police. She'd been shot in the chest.
“The good thing is we were able to solve this crime quickly. With something like this, where you have a body left on the street, it causes a lot of fear and concern for the community. So solving it quickly lets everyone sleep easier at night,” Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier told WPXI.
Lozier said surveillance footage from several businesses helped in the investigation, and phone records showed communication between Williams and Johnson, who was a jitney driver, according to WPXI.