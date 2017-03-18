Troopers charge Indiana man after two police chases
State police charged an Indiana driver with two counts of aggravated assault for allegedly twice trying to ram an Indiana Borough police vehicle while fleeing from an attempted traffic stop.
Charles A. Randolph, 59, also is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and numerous traffic offenses.
According to state police, Randolph refused to pull over and fled when borough police tried to stop his Chevy pickup truck around 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Philadelphia Street. When troopers found the vehicle in neighboring White, Randolph swerved toward a state police vehicle and a second pursuit ensued, with Randolph running through red lights and driving erratically, endangering other motorists, police said.
When police ended the pursuit by making contact with Randolph's truck and causing it to spin, also known as a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver. Randolph lost control, and the truck struck a concrete sign base, police said.