Regional

Feds charge Aliquippa man with distributing fatal fentanyl
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 10:42 p.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

A federal grand jury indicted a Beaver County man on charges he violated narcotics laws by distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl, acting U.S. Attorney Soo C. Song said Tuesday.

Corey Bargerstock, 42, of Aliquippa is accused of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute and distributing the deadly substance, a synthetic opioid more powerful than heroin.

The July 7 indictment by the Pittsburgh grand jury alleges Bargerstock distributed fentanyl that caused the serious injury and death of a person.

If convicted, Bargerstock could face life in prison and a $1 million fine.

Across Western Pennsylvania and the nation, fentanyl-related deaths have spiked in recent years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 5,544 people died from a drug overdose involving synthetic opioids in 2014, a 79 percent jump from 2013.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.

