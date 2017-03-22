Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Butler school district moves toward public water at Summit Elementary
Ben Schmitt | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
Summit Elementary in Butler County

Butler School District officials took a step toward bringing public water to Summit Elementary School, thereby doing away with lead-tainted well water that caused the school's controversial closure.

The school board voted this week to hook up to new water lines with Pennsylvania American Water Co. if it runs lines out to the school.

One board member, Bill Halle, voiced his disapproval because of lack of detail surrounding cost and lack of timetable.

“I am all for bringing public water out to that area and to the school,” Halle told the Tribune-Review Wednesday. “But what the board did this week was give a blanket commitment to tie into the water without knowing how much it will cost to connect.”

The school district announced in a Jan. 20 letter to parents that students and staff at Summit Elementary School had been told not to drink the water from a well on the property because it was contaminated with lead. But the possible cover-up of the lead problems might date back to August.

Three school district administrators, including Superintendent Dale Lumley, have resigned in the midst of the scandal and a criminal investigation is ongoing.

A federal lawsuit against the school district contends that Lumley and administrators concealed information for months that Summit Elementary School's water supply contained dangerous amounts of lead. An executive summary of an internal investigation, released last month, also references a possible cover-up or negligence in addressing and communicating the lead problem.

Students are attending classes in the shuttered Broad Street School until the water issues are resolved.

Parents of the 250 students are hoping Summit's doors reopen in time for next school year.

“From a parent's point of view, this is the best news we have gotten” said Carrie Collins of Herman, who has a third-grade daughter at Summit. “We want our kids back there as quickly as possible. The faster that can be accomplished, the better.”

School board member Leland Clark said he believes the district will take feasible steps to contains costs of the project.

“I am in favor of fixing the internal plumbing in the school and bringing in public water so that the community can be certain for years to come that the water will be safe,” he said. “We owe that to them.”

Collins, who is excited about the possibility of public water at the school, said she hopes nearby residents will not be forced to pay to tap into water lines.

“I could see where a required tap-in fee would be upsetting to residents,” she said. “But this is very encouraging news overall.”

Lead is a neurotoxin that can impair child brain development and cause kidney damage, mood disorders, weight loss and other ailments.

Pennsylvania American Water officials did not immediately return requests for comment.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.

How Butler school district 'turned a blind eye' to lead-tainted water
The water at Summit Elementary School tasted funny: Some students and teachers described it as metallic; others said it tasted like blood. Despite assurances from district ...
