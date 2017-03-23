IUP: Homicide charged filed in student's death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Johnstown man who was charged with aggravated assault in the choking death of a Phi Delta Theta fraternity brother at Indiana University of Pennsylvania is now charged with an additional count of criminal homicide.

Indiana Borough police filed the more serious charge Thursday against Brady DiStefano, 19. Police have said an off-campus fight broke out between fraternity brothers late Feb. 3 in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue. A witness told police he pulled DiStefano off Caleb Zweig, 20, of Rockville, Md., and attempted to provide medical aid to Zweig, who was unconscious. Police said Zweig never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead early Feb. 4 at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Indiana County District Attorney Pat Dougherty said the homicide charge was filed because officials have received an autopsy report indicating Zweig died of asphyxiation due to strangulation.

DiStefano, who is no longer a student at IUP, was free on $50,000 bond posted for the assault charge. Dougherty said the defendant should remain eligible for bond. ”We believe this is a third-degree murder or manslaughter type of case,” he said.

Defense attorney Thomas Dickey said DiStefano plans to enter a plea of not guilty at an arraignment tentatively set for Friday before Homer City District Judge Susanne Steffee.

“Our investigation suggested Brady is not guilty of any of these charges against him,” Dickey said.