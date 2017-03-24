Woman charged in the case of child's death in Butler County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Authorities reportedly charged a woman Friday in the case of a 4-year-old boy's death in Butler County.

Kristen Lee Herold was charged with child endangerment in connection with Bentley Miller's death, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported.

Herold is the mother of Jordan Lambing, the boyfriend of the child's mother. Lambing also is expected to be charged, WPXI reported.

The child was pronounced dead Tuesday morning, and the Butler County coroner ruled his death a homicide the following day.

Authorities said Herold was hiding her son when police arrested him Wednesday, the TV station reported.

Lambing was watching the child at the Super 8 Motel where the couple were living while the child's mother was at work, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said this week.

Lambing called his mother to come get the child sometime Tuesday because the child needed medical attention, Goldinger said. Herold was taking Miller to a hospital when he stopped breathing.

“She was transporting the child somewhere when she reported to the police that the child was having some problems, so she called 911 and an ambulance responded,” Goldinger said.