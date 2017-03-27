Butler County man charged with homicide in death of 4-year-old boy
Updated 50 minutes ago
A Butler County man has been charged with homicide for the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old child last week.
Jordan Lambing was expected to be arraigned Monday morning, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
Lambing is charged in the death of Bentley Miller Tuesday. Police said Lambing, the child's mother's boyfriend, was watching the boy at a Super 8 Motel where the couple was staying.
Lambing called his mother, Kristen Herold, to take the child because he needed medical attention, police said last week. She was driving the child somewhere when she pulled over and called 911 because the boy had stopped breathing.
Herold, 43, was charged Friday with endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and hindering apprehension in relation to the case. Police said they found Lambing and Herold hiding the attic of a Walker Avenue home in Butler Wednesday, WPXI reported.
Court records show Herold remained in the Butler County Prison Monday, unable to post $200,000 bail.