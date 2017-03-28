Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Prosecutor likely to seek death penalty in 4-year-old's death in Butler County
Chris Togneri | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
Butler County officials likely will seek the death penalty for a man charged with sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy so violently that the child bled to death.

Keith Jordan Lambing, 20, is charged with two counts of rape of a child and one count each of homicide, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.

The boy, Bentley Miller, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning. He was the child of Lambing's girlfriend.

“Obviously, it would appear on the face that we'll ask for the death penalty,” Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said Tuesday at the Allegheny County Courthouse, where he attended a news conference for an unrelated matter. “But we're going to review it carefully and make a determination after the preliminary hearing.”

Scheduled for Thursday, the preliminary hearing was postponed, Goldinger said. Officials will decide after the hearing whether to seek the death penalty.

Police do not believe the boy's mom, whom Goldinger did not name, was involved in the attack.

However, “we believe she was involved in some way after the fact,” Goldinger said. “We're still looking at that, (but) I do think she'll be charged with something.”

Goldinger declined to discuss the boy's injuries, other than to say he “bled to death” as the result of “a sexual assault of some sort.”

“I have never seen anything like this in 22 years as an attorney,” Goldinger said. “It's horrific. It's unimaginable somebody could actually do this to any human being, let alone a 4-year-old.”

He said he believes Children and Youth Services was involved with the family two years ago when Bentley suffered a broken arm. “But the case was unfounded by CYS, so no services” were provided, and police weren't summoned, he said.

According to a criminal complaint, Lambing was watching the child while the mother was at work. The couple had been staying at the Super 8 Motel on Pittsburgh Road for days.

Lambing called his mother, Kristen Lee Herold, on Tuesday morning and asked her to pick up the boy. Herold, 43, was driving the child to his biological father's house — not to the hospital — when the boy became unresponsive, according to the complaint. When the child lost consciousness, Herold pulled over and called for paramedics. She told police the child was bleeding when she picked him up, and paramedics noted he was “bleeding excessively” when they arrived, the complaint states.

Miller was pronounced dead at Butler Memorial Hospital less than an hour later, officials said.

Police wrote that the boy also had an untreated, severe burn on his left hand. The autopsy showed that he also had bruising on his head, trunk and extremities, including bruising that the coroner identified as consistent with being forcibly held down.

Lambing already was awaiting formal arraignment on charges filed earlier this month, including burglary, criminal trespassing, conspiracy, terroristic threats and harassment.

Staff writer Megan Guza contributed. Chris Togneri is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ctogneri@tribweb.com.

